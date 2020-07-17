Frag Fools in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC for $39

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PC) | $39 | Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming’s summer sale kicked off yesterday, and one of the best deals you’ll find is a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $39. It’s the only game in the series this generation I haven’t been able to put down after a couple of months, mostly thanks to the highly addictive Warzone battle royale mode and its variants, plus a gross amount of gun game, both 2v2 and 3v3.

There’s more, of course, including a meaty multiplayer with globs of rotating modes and playlists, and there’s a short, but sweet story campaign for those who protested its removal from Black Ops IIII. Buy it from GMG and activate it on Battle.net.