Frag Fools in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC for $39

Quentyn Kennemer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PC) | $39 | Green Man Gaming
Screenshot: Activision
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Green Man Gaming’s summer sale kicked off yesterday, and one of the best deals you’ll find is a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $39. It’s the only game in the series this generation I haven’t been able to put down after a couple of months, mostly thanks to the highly addictive Warzone battle royale mode and its variants, plus a gross amount of gun game, both 2v2 and 3v3.

There’s more, of course, including a meaty multiplayer with globs of rotating modes and playlists, and there’s a short, but sweet story campaign for those who protested its removal from Black Ops IIII. Buy it from GMG and activate it on Battle.net.

