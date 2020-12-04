Four Vintage Shades of Bésame Lipstick Are on Sale Right Now for Just $15

Bésame Classic Color Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bésame Classic Color Lipstick | $15 | Amazon



Bésame is a leader in vintage replication of beauty products. Their crowning glory is the lipstick line that’s meticulously researched and gorgeously crafted. Well, all of their products are but it started with lipstick. There are four shades on sale for just $15, that’s about 40% off a regular tube.

These colors are long-wearing and I rarely have to reapply when I’m out during the day. Each hue is highly pigmented and non-drying. I’ve never had an issue with these even with then having a semi-matte finish. I’ve loved every shade in the classic color line so it’s hard to have a preference but one of my favorite everyday tints is American Beauty, a tone from 1945. The company’ s signature Bésame Red is based on a color from 1920, Red Hot is from 1959 (based on a Marilyn Monroe shade), and Cherry Red is from 1935. I stand by this lipstick and this brand as the best I’ve ever had. My only problem is picking which one I want to wear day to day. This is a great way to see which shade might be for you and give you some nostalgic feels. If you’ve ever aspired to be a vintage babe Bésame is your gateway.

All of these will ship for free.