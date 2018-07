Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

More Deals