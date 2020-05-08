It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Four Free Deluxe Minis With Any Too Faced Purchase Over $45 (And a Juicy Lip Deal)

Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsToo Faced
Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase | Too Faced
Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase | Too Faced
Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase | Too Faced

The fact that Too Faced has their mascara, primer, and dream cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four deluxe minis with any purchase over $45.

You can also take advantage of another sale to get to that magic amount. Mix and match either three Rich & Dazzling Lip Glosses or three Juicy Fruits Lip Glosses for $30. This is essentially a half off deal for one of Too Faced’s best products.

Free shipping on all orders. No code needed for any of these, the cart will prompt you to select the minis when you click to fully checkout.

