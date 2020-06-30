Foster STEAM Skills for a Future Python Perfectionist With This $17 LED Coding Kit From Juku

Juku LED Coding Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls who are interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool and at 72% off how could you say no.

If you’re the cool nerdy aunt like me this is the kind of thing you just turn up with when you visit for the weekend. This LED light set comes with a ton of pre-set designs but gives you the option to use the downloadable software and make your own. This kit contains two LED light strips, a queen block, and a mini USB cable. It’s recommended for ten years old and up but it’s you know a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. But you could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands and it all started here.

