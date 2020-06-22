It's all consuming.
Fossil's Chic Grant Watch Is 67% off in Amazon's Big Style Sale

Sheilah Villari
Fossil Chronograph Quartz Watch | $43 | Amazon Style Deal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Fossil Chronograph Quartz Watch | $43 | Amazon Style Deal

Amazon is known for its rotation of often deeply discounted items in its daily deals and lightning deals and it looks like those in its big style sale starting today will be no different. This beautifully constructed stainless steel watch from Fossil is one of these products with a savings of $86 off its original price.

The Grant, as it is also called, has striking Roman numerals and a genuine leather band. As with most Fossil watches, this can be changed with any of their 22mm straps to give you some variety. There are three separate dials to track minutes and seconds, hours, and even shows twenty-hours. This is a great gift for a sporty person in your life as it’s water-resistant for swimmers with a stopwatch and a timer. It comes in an equally impressive decorative Fossil tin and has a limited warranty with the company.

As always Prime members will enjoy free shipping.

