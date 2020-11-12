Forza Horizon 4's Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Is $17, So You Can Race Your Dad With All the Bells and Whistles [Exclusive]

FH4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle FORZAKINJA Image : Microsoft Game Studios

FH4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle | $17 | Eneba | Promo Code FORZAKINJA



It will surprise no one who knows me that one of my favorite quarantine pastimes on the weekends is playing Forza Horizon 4 with my dad. In fact, at the beginning of America’s COVID-19 saga, I convinced him to buy an Xbox One S and have been sending him Kinja Deals for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate every 3 months. If you want to keep in touch with your parents while also smoking their asses in a friendly street or cross country racing competition, there really is no better way to turn your brain off for a few hours while you’re catching up on a call. And once you’re hooked as I am, you’ll be starvinging for more content.

Fortunately, Eneba’s selling the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle for $17 using the exclusive promo code FORZAKINJA. Included in the mix is Car Pass, VIP membership, the “Best of Bond” 007 car pack (yes, it’s got the iconic Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger), the Formula Drift car pack, and both the Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions DLC expansions. Never run out of things to do or cars to drive with this steep $33 discount—a whopping 66% off the list price you’d pay on the Microsoft Store for the same downloads. While you’re at it, buy a couple for your family and friends, too.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.