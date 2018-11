Screenshot: Kotaku

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Forza Horizon 4 is amazing, and its Black Friday deal is already off to the races. Just $35 gets you a massive map (which our deal researcher Corey, who just went to Scotland, says is eerily accurate), four seasons, over 450 cars, and free new content every week.