Forget Turkey, Get Some Steaks For Thanksgiving When You Sign Up For ButcherBox

Ultimate Steak Sampler | ButcherBox

Who needs dry ass turkey when you can chomp down on a juicy steak? Right now, you can get $75 worth of steaks, for free. New ButcherBox members can receive the Ultimate Steak Sampler when they sign up for ButcherBox. You can really pick your favorite cut, as this free sampler includes two Filet Mignons, two NY Strips, and four Top Sirloins .

Advertisement

Yo u’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box , Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

ButcherBox beef is 1 00% grass-fed, pasture-raised , and free from antibiotics and hormones. This promotion is valid now (exclusively through our link) until Black Friday, November 29.