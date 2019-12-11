It's all consuming.
Forget Stupid Kitchen Play Sets, Your Kid Will Adore This Grocery Store Checkout

Ana Suarez
Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store | $121 | Amazon
Kitchen sets are cool and all, but they’re totally old news at this point. Get your kid something new and exciting. The Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store is marked down to $121 on Amazon as a Gold Box. Teach them to clip coupons early!

Just remember, since this is a Gold Box item, that means the price is for today only and while supplies last.

Ana Suarez
