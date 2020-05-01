It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Forget Starbucks, Make Your Own Cappuccino With a $39 Mr. Coffee Machine

Mr. Coffee Cappuccino and Espresso Maker | $39 | MorningSave
No one wants to drag their lazy ass out of bed half an hour early each morning to wait in a Starbucks line for massively overpriced, sugar-filled hot drink. You don’t have to drink black coffee (ew) for a quick morning pick-me-up with Mr Coffee’s Espresso and Cappuccino maker, which MorningSave has for $39 today.

This unit can serve up to 20 ounces of the liquid gold. Top your drinks off with the built-in milk frother before funneling it all into a glass carafe that can hold up to four espresso shots.

