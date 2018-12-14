Photo: Walmart

I’m kind of surprised that the Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers Rollin’ Raceway Playset is available for $15 at Amazon and Walmart. It’s pretty big and complicated to be so cheap.



Essentially, it allows kids to launch cars (it comes with two, Jackson Storm and Cruz Ramirez) toward targets that trigger changes in the board when hit. It can also hold up to five cars when packed up for transport via the carry handle.

Reviews suggest that it’s cheaply made but at least moderately fun. At this price, if you’re looking to round out your Christmas gift arsenal, this might be a nice way to do it.

