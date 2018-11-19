Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Potatoes in their many forms are a Thanksgiving staple, but do you really want to spend the entire holiday bent over the trash can, peeling away, whilst only narrowly missing your own fingers? No-tato.



Starfrit’s Rotato electric peeler, now marked down to $20, is here to make things easier. This contraption neatly does all the peeling for you in one long loopy strip. And hey, it’s not just for potatoes either — say so long to peeling any fruits and vegetables year round, too.