If you spend most of your summer cowering away from bugs, cower no longer. Sometimes, bug spray just doesn’t cut it when flying bugs descend upon us. If you want to tell them to back the hell off, this Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Gun is a couple of bucks off. The 2.0 version of this gun has greater accuracy than the previous model and uses less salt per shot, giving you about 80 shots before you need to reload. If your dad is always grumbling about flies and mosquitos, this would be a great gag (but useful) gift for Father’s Day.