Photo: Samantha Gades (Unsplash)

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Flight Deals From Southwest Airlines | Airfare Watchdog

Kids are gearing up to head back to school, but who wants to think about homework and school projects? Instead, you can plan your next vacation, thanks to these Flight Deals From Southwest Airlines on Airfare Watchdog. If you didn’t get a chance for a summer vacation or are already itching for your next trip, these discounted rates are for fall and winter travel.

Advertisement

The Southwest sale fares are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning in early September and continue through March 4, 2020. Be aware, there are some blackout dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Roundtrip flights, like Nashville to Atlanta, start out at $98, while one-way flights, like from Burbank to San Jose, cost $49. To get these discounted tickets, you must purchase them by Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT.