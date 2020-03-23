Forget Animal Crossing, Take Over Entire Kingdoms With Civilization VI, Now $15 for the Nintendo Switch

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | $15 | Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be out, but forget building up a cozy village. With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you can erect entire kingdoms, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game on that platform for just $15, which is an absolute steal for the potential amount of hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.