Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further with a 50% off flash sale. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are half off — which means a good portion of the stock is under $10. This sale lasts through February 24, but the satisfaction of buying a cute $5 top will last, uh, forever.