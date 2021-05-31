It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Fore! Grab PGA Tour 2K21 for Just $20 on Any Console

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) | $20 | Amazon PGA Tour 2K21 (Xbox) | $20 | Amazon PGA Tour 2K21 (Switch) | $20 | Amazon
Image: 2K Sports
Swing for the greens in PGA Tour 2K21, which is currently marked down to just $20 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the first official entry in the series, although it’s essentially the latest edition of the fan-favorite The Golf Club series given fresh branding. I picked this up a couple months back on Xbox and have been digging the chill sim-golf swinging while playing online with an old friend. Join me! It’s $40 off the list price right now.

