Fore! Grab PGA Tour 2K21 for Just $20 on Any Console

Swing for the greens in PGA Tour 2K21, which is currently marked down to just $20 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the first official entry in the series, although it’s essentially the latest edition of the fan-favorite The Golf Club series given fresh branding. I picked this up a couple months back on Xbox and have been digging the chill sim-golf swinging while playing online with an old friend. Join me! It’s $40 off the list price right now.

