It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

For Your Consideration: Two Books On Two Superstars For $6

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
212
Save
For Your Consideration: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson | $3 | Amazon For Your Consideration: Keanu Reeves | $3 | Amazon
For Your Consideration: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson | $3 | Amazon
For Your Consideration: Keanu Reeves | $3 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

For Your Consideration: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson | $3 | Amazon
For Your Consideration: Keanu Reeves | $3 | Amazon

Advertisement

Do you love Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves? No? Then get the hell out. Read up on two of the most well-known and well-liked figures in Hollywood with the For Your Consideration books, now $3 a piece.

The For Your Consideration books are described as “illustrated collection of humorous essays and fun extras’, so these aren’t typical biographies—rather, they aren’t biographies at all. Keanu Reeves’ and Dwayne Johnson’s books are the first two of the series, and them being at a heavy discount means there’s no reason not to give them a try.

Advertisement

Once you’re done, maybe pre-order For Your Consideration: Maya Rudolph, which is set to release next year.

G/O Media may get a commission
Save Your Floors From Dirt and Grime With $130 off a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum From Newegg
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Give Your Wrists Some Relief With This $8 Wrist Rest for Keyboards

Keep a First Aid Kit on Standby at All Times for $15

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

Good American Luxury Jeans Are on Sale at Bottom Dollar-Prices, and There's Plus Sizes Too