Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm isn’t just any old lip balm. No, it includes hydrocortisone, which makes all the difference in the world.

Here’s what Chelsea had to say about it on The Inventory:

What sets Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm apart from other lip balms is the fact that it contains 1% hydrocortisone — a pretty standard of dose of an anti-inflammatory topical steroid that’s in a lot of anti-itch creams that you can buy over the counter at the pharmacy — along with a hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil. And that’s it. No other chemicals or potential irritants. Dr. Dan’s claims to be the only lip balm on the market that’s imbued with the medicinal gift that is hydrocortisone, and let me tell you, it makes a big difference when it comes to healing your lips in the long run, as opposed to just providing a temporary fix.

Today on Amazon, you can pick up three tubes for $14, which isn’t a huge discount from the usual $15-$16, but it’s the best price we’ve seen in months.