For Two More Days Grab 30% off All Sale and Outlet Items at Puma

With two days left in this Puma sale, now is a great time to upgrade a pair of running shoes, casual sneakers, or replace an old hoodie. Use code GOODNEWS to get 30% off anything in the sale or outlet section on the site. They are two different sections so double-check which one you are in. Either way, you’re looking at some very good deeply discounted products for men, women, and kids.

I’m a huge fan of Puma and my favorites the Hybrid Sky are included in the sale and shake out to about $45. That’s over 50% off the original price. Most of the deals in this sale will see you saving money very close to that.

Free shipping on orders over $35. The sale ends May 9.

