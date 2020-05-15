For Two Days Save up to 60% on Select Home Goods at Macy's

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Up to 60% off Home Goods | Macy’s | Use Code REFRESH
Macy’s is having a huge two-day sale on select items in their home goods section which includes almost 8,000 items. Use code REFRESH at checkout and get anywhere from 30% - 60% off.
If your bathroom needs new towels these Home Design ones are just $6. Or perhaps you’re in the market for an entire dinnerwear set this sixteen piece one from Gordon Ramsay is $71. And out of curiosity, I always see what the most expensive product is and what the discount would be. In this sale, it’s a pewter punch bowl that’s now $4,900 if you were in the market for one with elephants on it. There’s also one with an octopus.
Free shipping on all orders over $25.