It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

For Two Days Save up to 60% on Select Home Goods at Macy's

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Deals
69
Save
Up to 60% off Home Goods | Macy’s | Use Code REFRESH
Up to 60% off Home Goods | Macy’s | Use Code REFRESH
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 60% off Home Goods | Macy’s | Use Code REFRESH

Macy’s is having a huge two-day sale on select items in their home goods section which includes almost 8,000 items. Use code REFRESH at checkout and get anywhere from 30% - 60% off.

Advertisement

If your bathroom needs new towels these Home Design ones are just $6. Or perhaps you’re in the market for an entire dinnerwear set this sixteen piece one from Gordon Ramsay is $71. And out of curiosity, I always see what the most expensive product is and what the discount would be. In this sale, it’s a pewter punch bowl that’s now $4,900 if you were in the market for one with elephants on it. There’s also one with an octopus.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It’s Day 6,395 of Quarantine, So Let’s Explore the World of Butt-Care Products

Get $20 off Samsung’s 1TB Portable SSD

Get Three High Sierra Wheeled Duffel Bags for $49

SanDisk's 2TB External Portable SSD Falls to $285