It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

For Two Days Get up to 70% off Hudson Jeans at Nordstrom Rack

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNordstrom Rack
28
Save
Up to 70% Hudson Jeans | Nordstrom Rack
Up to 70% Hudson Jeans | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 70% Hudson Jeans | Nordstrom Rack

It’s time to give you denim collection a refresh. For the next two days, Nordstrom Rack is giving you up to 70% off the Hudson Jeans collection. In both the men’s and women’s sections there’s a variety of items deeply discounted and a handful of them are beyond 70% off their original price.

Advertisement

Shorts, skirts, jackets, and tees. There’s an array of colors and patterns too. It’s not all dark or light wash. This cute black and white leopard print skirt is marked down to $53. Grey jeans are just as classic as blue and there’s a great pair 59% off in the men’s section with all sizes still available. Don’t worry ladies, shorts at all length are in here to meet your summer needs from shortie to capri.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and the sale ends June 3.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wash off the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Axe Body Wash for $29

Sunday's Best Deals: Loads of Candy, Kindle eBooks, Game Boy Lunchboxes, and More

Sunscreen Stains Are So Bad You Should Skip the Stuff Entirely (OMG but Don’t!)

Marking the Start of Hot Boy Summer, Men's Shorts Are up to 30% off at Huckberry