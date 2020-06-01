For Two Days Get up to 70% off Hudson Jeans at Nordstrom Rack

Up to 70% Hudson Jeans Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 70% Hudson Jeans | Nordstrom Rack



It’s time to give you denim collection a refresh. For the next two days, Nordstrom Rack is giving you up to 70% off the Hudson Jeans collection. In both the men’s and women’s sections there’s a variety of items deeply discounted and a handful of them are beyond 70% off their original price.

Shorts, skirts, jackets, and tees. There’s an array of colors and patterns too. It’s not all dark or light wash. This cute black and white leopard print skirt is marked down to $53. Grey jeans are just as classic as blue and there’s a great pair 59% off in the men’s section with all sizes still available. Don’t worry ladies, shorts at all length are in here to meet your summer needs from shortie to capri.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and the sale ends June 3.