For Today Only, You Can Get 50% off a Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band From Nomad [Exclusive]

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band | $60 | Nomad | Promo code KINJA50
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
If you’re looking for a way to liven up your wrist, you should check out this Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band. Usually $119, we’ve received an exclusive code to bring the price down to around $60. It’s compatible with 44 or 42mm and has a steel clasp to keep it steady on your arm whenever you’re on runs or even to a nice date whenever outside is officially open. What are you waiting for?!

Ignacia

