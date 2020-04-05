For Today Only, Get Up To $25 Off Disney Steelbooks at Best Buy

Save up to $25 on Disney Steelbooks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Save up to $25 on Disney Steelbooks | Best Buy

Steelbooks can be pleasing to look at, but they tend to be a bit on the expensive side. They don’t go on sale as often either, so whenever one pops up, it’s worth looking to see what’s available. For Best Buy’s deal of the day, Disney steelbooks are up to $25 off, so now is the time to pick up some classic films in steelbook form.

Advertisement

Remember, Disney owns Marvel, so this also means some Marvel steelbooks are on sale. The Captain Marvel steelbook is $10, while the Captain America: The First Avenger steelbook is $15. Or, you could go the other way and grab a Pixar classic like Finding Nemo for $10. These steelbooks might as well be called stealbooks at these prices.

The deal is only active until the end of the day, so act fast!