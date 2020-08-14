For Three Days Take an Additional 60% off Select Sale Items at Converse

60% off Select Sale Items LASTCHANCE Photo : Converse

60% off Select Sale Items | Converse | Use Code LASTCHANCE



Until Sunday night take an additional 60% off some already deeply discounted items in Converse’s clearance section. Just use the code LASTCHANCE at check out. Men, Women, Kids are all covered in this sale. There are almost 700 items to pick from. It’s not all sweet kicks, they’ve got backpacks, hats, jackets, and sweatshirts in this collection. Classic low tops ($48), Classic high tops ($50), and something with a little flare like these 70's inspired floral sneakers ($52). You’re sure to find something you’ll love to roll out the rest of your summer looks and ride that cool wave right into autumn. Move fast though, sizes are going quick with these savings.

Advertisement

Free shipping for members or on orders over $50. This discount runs until August 16.