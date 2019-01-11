Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Yoga mats are meant to roll up, but if that’s not how you roll, consider getting your downward dog on with this foldable Gaiam yoga mat for just $10. The 2-millimeter mat has seams that allow it to fold up without just flopping open, and it’s especially useful for travel, or really, any transporting at all, since it’s not exactly convenient to lug around a 5-foot long, rolled-up piece of PVC anywhere. (It will still roll, though, if you want it to.)

This mat also happens to be an Amazon add-on item, but it’s worth waiting for your cart to fill with $25-worth of stuff considering how much zen this will bring to your yogi lifestyle. Can you say, Namaste?

