It's all consuming.
For This Price, I'm Tempted to Buy AirPods Pro Myself

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Kinja Deals
AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon

As The Inventory’s resident data boi, I’ve got hard evidence AirPods Pro are one of the most sought-out items on Kinja Deals. Everyone with an iPhone wants ‘em but no one wants to pay full price. Completely understandable given the Apple’s suggested retail price for the active noise-canceling true wireless earbuds is $249. Since late July, however, they’ve been listed for $235 on Amazon. Before they jump back up again, now’s your chance to grab a set for yourself at a 12% discount. Hell, I might even jump on this deal myself.

Though I’ve been happily rocking the Bose SoundSport Frees since before penning this outdoor running guide in which I first recommended them, I’ve wanted to make the switch to AirPods Pro for a while now. Despite my apprehension due to the shoddy fit and sound quality of the original AirPods, Apple’s latest ‘Pro’ variant seems like a big step up. In addition to the H1 chip I find most enticing (who doesn’t want seamless, AKA not Bluetooth, pairing?), the advertised sweat- and water-resistance sounds like a blessing as an avid runner. Plus, three different tapered silicone tips might finally bring an end to the increasingly vexing “falling out of your ears” problem.

Togglable active noise cancelation rounds out the AirPods Pro as a top contender for your, now reduced, dollar spend.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

