For the Rest of the Week Take 25% off Bellesa's Top Rated Aurora

Bellesa is really a wonderful company . Not only have they given away their bestsellers , the routinely give great discounts on their favorites . After painstakingly designing their vibes and toys they’re so generous by making it easier for all to enjoy the fruits of their labors. This week save $25 on one of the best-reviewed vibes on the site. Use the code AURORA25 at check out and grab the Aurora for just $74.

They joke that this vibe is “p retty enough to place on your mantle,” and honestly most of their toys are. I can personally say the soft silicone is like silk. All their vibes charge pretty quickly and hold that charge for quite a while . The Aurora is a great beginner toy because it’s simple to use with one-button operation . This makes it a lot less intimidating than others in the line up even in terms of intensity . Perfect for both g-spot and clitoral goodness, once you spend some time with it you’ll find what you like, need, and what can’t live without. You deserve the best my dear and this is the best.

