It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

For the Rest of the Week Save 85% on This Classy Strand of Cultured Freshwater Pearls

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
175
Save
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace | $30 | Macy’s
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace | $30 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace | $30 | Macy’s

Pearls are having a moment again thanks to the stylings of the new Vice President. They are an elegant and easy way to make an outfit a bit classier. I have one of these strands from a few years ago and still absolutely love them. This one is a smidge longer at eighteen inches, but it’s 85% off until Sunday.

Pearls are gorgeous and timeless. If you’re stuck on a gift for Valentine’s Day, this is one that will never go out of style. The necklace on sale is all white cultured freshwater pearls strung and held together with a sterling silver lobster clasp. Each pearl is about seven to eight millimeters in diameter, so substantial but not overbearing. This is a beautiful, sophisticated gift to give, even to yourself.

This will ship for free, and the sale ends on February 7.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie
Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter