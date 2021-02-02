For the Rest of the Week Save 85% on This Classy Strand of Cultured Freshwater Pearls

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace | $30 | Macy’s



Pearls are having a moment again thanks to the stylings of the new Vice President. They are an elegant and easy way to make an outfit a bit classier. I have one of these strands from a few years ago and still absolutely love them. This one is a smidge longer at eighteen inches, but it’s 85% off until Sunday.

Pearls are gorgeous and timeless. If you’re stuck on a gift for Valentine’s Day, this is one that will never go out of style. The necklace on sale is all white cultured freshwater pearls strung and held together with a s terling silver lobster clasp. Each pearl is about seven to eight millimeters in diameter, so substantial but not overbearing. This is a beautiful, sophisticated gift to give, even to yourself.

This will ship for free, and the sale ends on February 7.

