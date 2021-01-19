For the Rest of the Week Save 22% on Aukey's Color Changing Bedside Lamp

Aukey Color Changing Bedside Lamp 9GZPGWIK Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey Color Changing Bedside Lamp | $21 | Amazon | Use Code 9GZPGWIK



I have an upgraded version of this lamp on my own bedstand and can say the ability to have soft light while reading has been relaxing . This RGB bedside lamp is easy to operate and can create just the mood and lighting scheme you need . For the rest of the week, take $6 off and create a serene and cozy environment . Just use the code 9GZPGWIK at checkout.

Just by taping the top, you can switch between the modes. These get pretty bright given the size, but taking it down for more diffused lighting is perfect for book time . This lighting is much easier on the eyes at the end of the day. The modes to pick from are w arm white, cool white, and RGB (you can cycle through or pick one) . Just plug it in with the UBS cords and conjure the ambiance you’ve been craving. You will also get a two-year warranty just in case something goes wrong.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.