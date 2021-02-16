For the Rest of the Week Grab This Martha Stewart Down Comforter for Just $20

Martha Stewart Down Comforter Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Martha Stewart Down Comforter | $20 | Macy’s



For the rest of the week, get one of Martha Stewart’s reversible down comforter for just $20. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, all 83% off. These are a quality way to refresh a room and give it a new pop of color. They are made of lightweight, hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill so that you can use them all year long. They were created exclusively for Macy’s and are easy to take care of as they’re machine washable. Soft, comfortable, and a great value for an easy upgrade.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

