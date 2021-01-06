For the Rest of the Week Get up to 40% off Select Clinique Sets at Macy's

40% off Select Clinique Sets Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We’ve covered a few of these sets like the Kisses Gift Set as they’ve been discounted here and there but today twelve of them are up for grabs . They are all around 40% off and there’s quite a variety . These deals are expected to run until January 11.

The Daily Defense Set is a great addition to your de-aging routine. This system has a superpowered moisturizer definitely needed in the cold months and vibes with combo and oily complexions. You get the Superdefense Cream, Fresh Pressed Daily Booster, 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula, and a cute bag to carry them in. In the post-holiday haze help your fatigued skin get its luster back with this kit.

The Build Your Color Palette Set is a limited edition one and has lots of options to create some very cool looks. Each of the three palettes has a myriad of colors for every occasion. The pink palette is for more subtle ensembles, the green palette is for more bold motifs, and the purple palette has hues of chic lilac. Mix, blend, and layer any shade and indulge your inner beauty babe.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. Most of these gift sets will also game with a bonus gift from Clinique.

