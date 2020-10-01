For the Rest of the Week Destress With 20% off Anything at Bellesa

20% off Sitewide MASTURDEBATE Image : Bellesa

20% off Sitewide | Bellesa Boutique | Use Code MASTURDEBATE



Bellesa knows it’s been a very stressful few days given ::gestures all around:: everything, especially if you watched the debate. Engage in some self-care, detox from the news or social media, and just relax for a bit. Until Sunday take 20% off anything at the site disconnect and buzz off. Just use the code MASTURDEBATE at checkout.

Gentlemen, we talk a lot about the Satisfyer for the ladies but did you know there’s one for you too? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration ($55) is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need to just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way, that’s not an exaggeration. I’m back on my rabbit nonsense and the Diosa ($87) is pretty spectacular. If you’re into dual stimulation it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand I like to mix it up and I’ve been feeling frisky with Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone. You really can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now can you?

Free shipping on all orders with this code as well which works until Sunday.

