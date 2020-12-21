For the Rest of the Month Take an Extra 20% off Sale Items at Sephora

Extra 20% on Sale Items MAJORSALE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The end of the year is a great opportunity to revamp your makeup collection. Time to throwout cakey mascara, old brushes, cracked eyeshadow, and dried-up concealer. Sephora is here to help you get the beauty back in your bundle. Take an extra 20% off everything in their sale selection with the code MAJORSALE. Start 2021 with a fresh face of old favorites or try a brand you’ve had your eye on for a lot less.

Speaking of a fresh face, I was lucky enough to test beautyblender’s Bounce Liquid Foundation at the beginning of the year. They really listened to their customers not only in quality but in range. With forty shades this is the most expansive collection the company has ever put out (after rightfully getting read for a limited line of hues). There is a shade finder to help you because I still have no idea what I am even after testing . But I can say it really is long-wearing and breathable. Definitely worth $16.

But before you cover up your few imperfections let’s try to lessen them. You know I couldn’t make this list without including a Korean beauty fave. In honor of the Winter Solstice, Dr. Jart’s Moisture from Head to Toe Set is all about saving dry skin. This three-piece set aims to protect and nourish your face. Each product contains ceramides which act as a barrier to make it stronger, firmer, and glowing. You’ll get a facial barrier mask, ceramidin cream, and ceramidin body lotion.

Now is the time to try Huda Beauty. One of the world’s best selling brands and it’s easy to see why. That Huda Kattan knows what she’s doing when it comes to quality products for beautification. And if you can snag one of her coveted palettes for well over 50% off even better. This Desert Dusk palette has eighteen shades in a mix of mattes, pressed pearls, chrome toppers, and glitter. All highly pigmented for all-day wear. Stun on your next zoom call or skype date. These colors are gorgeous and translate no matter the medium.

Free shipping for orders over $50 and the code will work until January 1.

