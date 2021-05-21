It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

For the Rest of the Month Grab TaoTronics' SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds for Over 50% off

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code JFOO8GDZ
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code JFOO8GDZ
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code JFOO8GDZ

Advertisement

We’ve covered a lot of products from TaoTronics on this site, and they’re all reliable and quality. Their SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds are another great entry to that catalog of items. Until the end of the month, you can get these for 58% off the listing price by clipping the coupon and using the JFOO8GDZ code.

These don’t have ANC tech, but you will still get crisp tunes and clear phone calls. This links easy via Bluetooth with whatever device you desire to pair it with. It’s seamless to transfer between calls and whatever you are listening to. Given the size, you’ll still get exceptional bass, intense treble, and full robust sounds. These are designed to be comfy for hours of wear, no matter if you’re at home or on the go. You’ll get around five hours of listening time on a single charge but an additional twenty-five with the pocket-sized charging case. You won’t be disappointed by adding these to your rotation.

These will ship free for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.