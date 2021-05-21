For the Rest of the Month Grab TaoTronics' SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds for Over 50% off

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds JFOO8GDZ Graphic : Sheilah Villari

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code JFOO8GDZ



Advertisement

We’ve covered a lot of products from TaoTronics on this site, and they’re all reliable and quality. Their SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds are another great entry to that catalog of items. Until the end of the month, you can get these for 58% off the listing price by clipping the coupon and using the JFOO8GDZ code .

These don’t have ANC tech, but you will still get crisp tunes and clear phone calls. This links easy via Bluetooth with whatever device you desire to pair it with. It’s s eamless to transfer between calls and whatever you are listening to. Given the size, you’ll still get exceptional bass, intense treble, and full robust sounds. These are designed to be comfy for hours of wear, no matter if you’re at home or on the go. You’ll get around five hours of listening time on a single charge but an additional twenty-five with the pocket-sized charging case. You won’t be disappointed by adding these to your rotation.

These will ship free for Prime members.