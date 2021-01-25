For the Rest of the Month Grab 20% off Qualifying Items at Ulta

20% off Qualifying Items 807302 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

20% off Qualifying Items | Ulta Beauty | Use Code 807302



This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until January 30, take 20% off qualifying items with the code 807302. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Pur ifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

G/O Media may get a commission Pixi Purifying Trio Kit Buy for $18 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

Advertisement

2020 part deux stress seems to be rolling on and calls for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

G/O Media may get a commission da Bomb Candy Bath Bomb Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

Free shipping on all orders over $35.