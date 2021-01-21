For the Rest of the Day Take up to 40% off All Sale Items at the Disney Store

Up to 40% off Sale Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the spring items roll in. For the rest of the day, almost four hundred pieces are up to 40% off. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, and more are deeply dis counted to make way for new products . This sale ends tonight, and no code is needed.

The leader of the house of mouse has never looked better. This colorful and adorable seven-inch figure by Jerrod Maruyama was designed just for the WonderGround Gallery. If you can’t get to one of the Disney Parks just yet, bring the M agic K ingdom to your own home. This vinyl figure is a bold collector’s item and 50% off what it first sold for.

This is one of my favorite tumblers in my collection. Grogu, aka The Child, is so cute and on this petite cup . Yes, it is for an actual child, but the ‘protect, attack, snack’ machine of the galaxy was too hard to pass up . Sip your favorite beverage out of this double-wall tumbler while rewatching The Mandalorian. The lid stays on tight, and it’s designed so you won’t lose the matching bright green straw. Take 40% off while you enjoy the future Jedi legend .

Retro Marvel shirts are where it’s at. This one features thirteen of the best heroes on a soft cotton ringer tee. I’m always glad to see when they include vintage Black Widow amongst the usual boys. It’s screen printed , jersey knit, and proudly declares, “Make Mine Marvel!” This is a steal at 60% off its original price.

