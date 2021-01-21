For the Rest of the Day Take up to 40% off All Sale Items at the Disney Store

Up to 40% off Sale Items | Disney Store
Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the spring items roll in. For the rest of the day, almost four hundred pieces are up to 40% off. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, and more are deeply discounted to make way for new products. This sale ends tonight, and no code is needed.
The leader of the house of mouse has never looked better. This colorful and adorable seven-inch figure by Jerrod Maruyama was designed just for the WonderGround Gallery. If you can’t get to one of the Disney Parks just yet, bring the Magic Kingdom to your own home. This vinyl figure is a bold collector’s item and 50% off what it first sold for.
This is one of my favorite tumblers in my collection. Grogu, aka The Child, is so cute and on this petite cup. Yes, it is for an actual child, but the ‘protect, attack, snack’ machine of the galaxy was too hard to pass up. Sip your favorite beverage out of this double-wall tumbler while rewatching The Mandalorian. The lid stays on tight, and it’s designed so you won’t lose the matching bright green straw. Take 40% off while you enjoy the future Jedi legend.
Retro Marvel shirts are where it’s at. This one features thirteen of the best heroes on a soft cotton ringer tee. I’m always glad to see when they include vintage Black Widow amongst the usual boys. It’s screen printed, jersey knit, and proudly declares, “Make Mine Marvel!” This is a steal at 60% off its original price.
Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.