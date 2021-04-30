For the Rest of the Day Take 20% off a Ton of Too Faced's Best Sellers

20% off Select Too Faced Items BOPIS21 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

20% off Select Too Faced Items | Ulta | Use Code BOPIS21



Too Faced is a great brand with beautiful packaging and quality products. Across each line, you’ll find gorgeous designs of high-quality beauty items. I’ve had many of them over the years and still swear by their primer, mascara, and palettes. For the rest of the day, take 20% off select pieces from their collection. Just use the code BOPIS21 at check out.

Advertisement

Too Faced’s palettes are coveted for a reason. They’re highly pigmented, have long wear, and easily blend for intense, beautiful looks. The mini versions take their best-selling lines down to the perfect size for travel, making touch-ups on the go the easiest it’s ever been. And, as with all their palettes, each is delightfully scented. Kitty Likes to Scratch is one of my mains and wears spectacularly throughout the day and night.

You will see the results instantly with the Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara. I’m always blown away by how long my lashes look after one application. Paint them as black as can be all while separating and lifting. (I swear I wasn’t trying to make it sound like a bra.) They really do give a volume boost and intensify your eyes. Peptides condition each lash, while acacia Senegal tree extract gives them the appearance of extension. And film-forming polymers curl them to the heavens giving the illusion of falsies without having to use nasty glue. Is it better than sex? W ell, you can decide for yourself. F or me, it’s better than other mascaras on the market, hands down.

This is a spectacular deal to get the Hangover Pillow Cream for just $34, and it’s worth every penny. If you need a great hydrating night cream to give you a replenished glowing look in the morning, this is it. If you’ve used Too Faced before, you know their products all smell amazing; this one is no different.

G/O Media may get a commission Too Faced Hangover Pillow Cream Buy for $34 at Ulta Use the promo code BOPIS21

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.