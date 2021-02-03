For the Rest of the Day Grab This Six-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set for Just $19

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set | $19 | SideDeal
New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 81% off.
This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in six colors blue, dark grey, light grey, ivory, white, and turquoise, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillow cases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.