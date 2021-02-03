For the Rest of the Day Grab This Six-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set for Just $19

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set | $19 | SideDeal



New fresh sheets are divine . Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 81% off.

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in six colors b lue, d ark g rey, li ght g rey, i vory, w hite, and turquoise, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillow cases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.