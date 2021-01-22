It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

For the Rest of the Day Grab a Cozy and Classic Henley for Just $15

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
103
Save
AlfaTech Henley Shirt | $15 | Macy’s
AlfaTech Henley Shirt | $15 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

AlfaTech Henley Shirt | $15 | Macy’s

The henley might actually be the perfect item of clothing that everyone can rock. A little more dressed up than a tee but one hundred percent cozier. These are easy to layer and the ideal chilly weather accessory. I know I’m conditioned from years of looking at Steve Rogers in these, but they really are the bee’s knees. Macy’s has five different colors from Alfani. Today, these are on sale only for just $15, which is 70% off their original price. These are classic crewnecks with three-buttons in a regular fit. Grab a few because they look good anytime.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter