For the Rest of the Day Grab a Cozy and Classic Henley for Just $15

AlfaTech Henley Shirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

AlfaTech Henley Shirt | $15 | Macy’s



The h enley might actually be the perfect item of clothing that everyone can rock . A little more dressed up than a tee but one hundred percent cozier . These are easy to layer and the ideal chilly weather accessory . I know I’m conditioned from years of looking at Steve Rogers in these, but they really are the bee’s knees. Macy’s has five different colors from Alfani. Today, these are on sale only for just $15, which is 70% off their original price. These are classic crewnecks with three-buttons in a regular fit. Grab a few because they look good anytime.

