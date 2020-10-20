For the Rest of the Day Grab a Cashmere Shirt From Everlane for Just $75

Cashmere Shirts Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cashmere Shirts | $75 | Everlane



For the rest of the day save 25% on Everlane’s three best-selling cashmere styles. These are each just $75 and 100% Grade-A and top quality. All the styles at this price are for women.

Advertisement

Nothing is more classic than a crew-neck sweater and the perfect weather for it is here. In fourteen different colors or color combos, you’ll definitely find one you love and will match your aesthetic supremely . The Cashmere Crew will definitely be the staple piece of your autumn and winter wardrobe. Dress it up, dress it down, and layer it. This is fall perfection.

Advertisement

Now take all that and make it short. A cashmere crew tee under a suit, with a pair of jeans or even a skirt, is sharp and cozy. In eight colors the quality is all there still it’s just not as bulky.

G/O Media may get a commission Tushy Spa Bidet $83

If a deep V is more your style this is the sweater for you. There are seven colors to pick from, all earthy tones ideal with this season. Each of these you can h and wash cold o r dry clean. The cashmere they use is more durable which means less pilling and for the value, you will certainly get your money’s worth .

Advertisement

$5 flat shipping on this order.