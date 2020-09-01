ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
For the Next Week Save $35 on Philips' Prettiest Portable Speaker

Sheilah Villari
Philips BT100P/37 Bluetooth Portable Speaker | $15 | Newegg
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Philips BT100P/37 Bluetooth Portable Speaker | $15 | Newegg

Pretty in portable pink this Philips Bluetooth Speaker is 70% off for the next week. Save $35 on this adorable wireless speaker and get up to eight hours of tunes off of one charge. Don’t worry about playing your favorite end of summer anthem too loud the anti-clipping function keeps all the grooves distortion free. It’s quicky and easy to pair with your phone or another Bluetooth device. There’s even a built-in microphone to take calls whenever you are. Toss this cutie in your weekend bag and never be without killer sound.

Sale runs until September 8 and this item ships for free.

