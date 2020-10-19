Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
For the Next Week Save $25 on Treblab's Z2 Wireless Headphones

Kinja Deals
Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones | $65 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
For the next week take 28% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a week or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

This deal will run until October 26.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

