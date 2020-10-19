For the Next Week Save $25 on Treblab's Z2 Wireless Headphones

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones | $65 | Amazon



For the next week take 28% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a week or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use . The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me . You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen v oice a ssistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

Advertisement

This deal will run until October 26.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.