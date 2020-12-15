For the Next 2 Days This Velvety Soft Berkshire Blanket Is Only $15

Berkshire Classic Plush Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Berkshire Classic Plush Blanket | $15 | Macy’s



With a snowstorm due to hit the northeast this week I can’t think of necessity (outside of food) more needed for a day stuck inside. For the next 2 days at Macy’s save 75% on this gorgeous plush blanket from Berkshire and get as cozy as possible for a day on the sofa.

Advertisement

This price is for the full/queen size blanket, the king-size will run $17 and the twin is completely sold out. Four colors remain for the queen option and all colors are still available for the king. But this is a great deal so I wouldn’t wait if you’re on the fence. This faux fleece material is warm, soft, and will carry you through many chilly nights. It’s easy to wash and sizable to get wrapped up in or even drape over your couch. These also make a great last minute gift because everyone can use one. Wins all around.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement