For the Next Two Days, These Mpow M12 Bluetooth Earbuds Are Only $17

Mpow M12 Bluetooth Earbuds MMMMMM12 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow M12 Bluetooth Earbuds | $17 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code MMMMMM12



These are my backup earbuds and they’re an excellent reliable pair to have around. If you looking for an extra pair as an emergency backup or a pair you don’t mind taking on your adventures the M12s are a great option. Mpow’s Bluetooth Earbuds are 36% off until January 8, just clip the coupon and use the code MMMMMM12. This code will only work on the black color.

The M12s are small and lightweight but that doesn’t affect the sound in any way . T hey’re comfortable, pair quickly , and definitely stay in even on a run. I’ve found they charge pretty quick too if you don’t have a lot of time. If you’ve only got ten minutes you’ll get about an hour of playtime off of that z ap charge. With all full charge expect close to twenty-five hours of tune time with the charging case. They’re compatible with a variety of smartphones and you’ll always be able to see how much juice you have left in the earbuds once connected . These are waterproof , rainproof, and sweatproof so don’t worry if you want to have an intense workout session with them. The mic always works perfectly for calls a nd video chat s. The tap controls take a bit of time to get use to but other than that these are a sold extra pair to have on hand.

Free one-day shipping on this for Prime members.

