For the Next 2 Days, Take up to 80% off Over 1,000 Items in Wayfair's Huge Way Day Sale

Until the end of the day Thursday, you can take advantage of Wayfair’s deepest discounts of the year on a variety of home goods and furnishings . If you’ve been meaning to upgrade the sofa, redo the bathroom, or swap out bedroom decor this is the time. This Way Day sale takes up t o 80% off select pieces.

Today and tomorrow over 1,000 items will be on sale for a limited time. Most of Wayfair’s own Basics line is included . You’ll see sheets, plates, rugs, holiday decorations, and more . Like these 1800 Series s heets ($26) that come in 20 colors and are 100% microfiber. They’re also discounted by 48%.

Looking to add a nice accent chair to a bedroom or den? T his AllModern Du sket v elvet up holstered s ide c hair ($235) might just be it. This gorgeous chair could be used to make a dining set pop or just sit there and look pretty in your living room . There are only three colors still available, but this navy one has subdued sophistication written all over it. It’s marked down 41% right now.

Is a charming nightstand in your future? This Williams Two-Drawer ($186) needs a good home. Choose from four different colors of wood to match it to the motif of whatever space it will be occupying. It’s a best seller for Wayfair and is the dream of anyone with a mid-century modern sensibility. Save 54% off on it for the rest of the day.

Free 2 -day shipping on everything.