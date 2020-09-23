For the Next 2 Days, Take up to 80% off Over 1,000 Items in Wayfair's Huge Way Day Sale

It's all consuming.
sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Until the end of the day Thursday, you can take advantage of Wayfair’s deepest discounts of the year on a variety of home goods and furnishings. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade the sofa, redo the bathroom, or swap out bedroom decor this is the time. This Way Day sale takes up to 80% off select pieces.

Today and tomorrow over 1,000 items will be on sale for a limited time. Most of Wayfair’s own Basics line is included. You’ll see sheets, plates, rugs, holiday decorations, and more. Like these 1800 Series sheets ($26) that come in 20 colors and are 100% microfiber. They’re also discounted by 48%.

Looking to add a nice accent chair to a bedroom or den? This AllModern Dusket velvet upholstered side chair ($235) might just be it. This gorgeous chair could be used to make a dining set pop or just sit there and look pretty in your living room. There are only three colors still available, but this navy one has subdued sophistication written all over it. It’s marked down 41% right now.

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set

Is a charming nightstand in your future? This Williams Two-Drawer ($186) needs a good home. Choose from four different colors of wood to match it to the motif of whatever space it will be occupying. It’s a best seller for Wayfair and is the dream of anyone with a mid-century modern sensibility. Save 54% off on it for the rest of the day.

Free 2-day shipping on everything.

Sheilah Villari

