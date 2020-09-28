It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

For the Next Two Days Take up to 60% off on Almost 500 Accent Pillows at Wayfair

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWayfair Deals
266
Save
Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale | Wayfair
Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale | Wayfair
Image: Wayfair
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale | Wayfair

One of the easiest ways to redecorate or spruce up a room is an accent pillow. It’s also relatively inexpensive which is a huge plus when wanting to revamp your home. For the next two days comb through more than 450 accent pillows at Wayfair and find the perfect one or three to breathe new life into a dull space.

Advertisement

This is also a great time to bulk up your holiday pillow collection if you’re one of those enthusiastic people who start decorating November 1. Here are a few of Wayfair’s top sellers if you need some inspiration and are unsure of the new motif you’d like to go for.

A fan favorite for customers are these Mccullough Square Cotton Pillows ($18). They come in eight different colors so you’re sure to find one that matches your abode. There’s also something very Twin Peaks about these and now I know you can’t unsee it. You get the cover and the insert which means these are easy to clean.

Advertisement

These Kingman Cotton Throw Pillows ($22) are another crowd-pleaser at 62% off. They come in three colors, all cotton, and have a soft cozy vibe to them. While they are cotton just like the previous pillows these ones will need to be dry cleaned if you have an oopsie.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG 75-Inch 8K TV
LG 75-Inch 8K TV
Use the promo code ASL250

This Daysha Shag Cotton Throw Pillow ($24) takes me back. I had one just like this growing up except it was bright pink. This one is obviously a little more demur but no less fun. Take 54% off this peacock blue one and no worries because it is machine washable.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping on these items.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch Series 6, Wayfair's Way Day, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, Fenty Skin Set, Kyoku Samurai Steak Knives, and More

Haworthia Is Fun to Say and Today You Can Get 5 of These Succulents for Just $15

Protect Your Space With a Eufy Smart Touch Lock, 20% Off

Get Your Car Remote Start Ready For The Winter, Only $270 With Installation Included