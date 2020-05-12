For the Next Two Days Take an Additional 40% off All Clearance Items at Express

Extra 40% off Clearance Items Photo : Express

Extra 40% off Clearance Items | Express



Until May 14 get an additional 40% off all clearance items for both men and women. The most expensive item in this sale is a pair of boots that end up being $78. They were $252. Those are some savings, 69% off to be exact .

There are over a thousand pieces for sale ranging from pants, dresses, jewelry , and shoes. Looking for a cute summer frock? It’s there for $36. Need a new pair of black jeans? Also just $36. This a steal of a deal so sizes are moving fast and items are selling out.

No code needed as the 40% comes off once you add the item to your cart. Free shipping on all orders over $50.

