For the Next Two Days Take 40% off All Halloween Items at ModCloth

40% off Halloween Items | ModCloth | Use Code SCARY



Spooky outfits can be worn all year in my humble gothiv opinion. But if you’re on the hunt for a haunting look for the most devilishly day of the year ModCloth is here to help. For the next two days take 40% off Halloween items at the site with the code SCARY. There are 90 pieces on sale to help you conjure the most bewitching wardrobe.

A solid sweater can be boooootiful. This pumpkin-colored ghoulish crewneck sweater is a cozy creepy option for the season. The little ghosts are playful, cute, and comfy. Snag it for $41 in this deal.

You've Been Ghosted Sweater Buy for $41 from ModCloth Use the promo code SCARY

You’re simply the bats! An adorable skater dress ($53) is easy to dress up or keep it casual and chilling. Add leggings and a wonderful witches hat and your eerie outfit is good to go. This is definitely an everyday dress in a merlot color with adorable black bats flying about on it. It’s the perfect ensemble to match with your broom.

10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count) $22 Use the promo code ESINV25

Free shipping or orders over $75, or a $5.99 flat rate for orders under that.